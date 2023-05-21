Stephen M. Garcia

(RAFFI ALEXANDER)

Senior Partner

Garcia & Artigliere

Personal Injury

Representing plaintiffs for nearly 40 years in thousands of elder abuse and nursing home neglect cases, Stephen Garcia has dedicated his career to protecting the interests of the elderly. He served as lead counsel in published appellate opinions affecting longterm healthcare litigation, including Fenimore v. Regents of University of California (2016). His firm was the first in U.S. history to obtain certification for a class action lawsuit against a Residential Care Facility for the Elderly.

Additionally, Garcia obtained a $38.6-million settlement, considered to be the largest Elder Abuse and Dependent Adult Civil Protection Act settlement in California history. The firm represented the interests of a young mother who was incapacitated for life as the result of the abject failure of an acute care hospital to provide her with the most obvious care.