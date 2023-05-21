Partner & Co-Founder

Custodio & Dubey LLP

Personal Injury

Vineet Dubey has dedicated his law career to pursuing environmental litigation, primarily suing companies that are selling goods to the public containing toxic and cancer-causing chemicals. Over the past 10 years, he has brought forth notable lawsuits against high-volume food manufacturers and grocery stores for dangerous products, including major brands for high levels of lead and arsenic baby foods; a major retailer for foods with high levels of lead; and grocery stores for high levels of lead in numerous food products. Because of Dubey’s advocacy, thousands of products tainted with lead, cadmium, phthalates, and other cancer-causing chemicals have been taken off the shelves or reformulated.

According to the California Attorney General’s Office, Dubey has settled more Proposition 65 matters than any other attorney in the country for each of the last three years. This relentless dedication has forced violators to pay millions of dollars in civil penalties and fees.