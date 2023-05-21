Founding Partner

Aitken Aitken Cohn

Personal Injury

Nationally recognized plaintiff attorney Wylie Aitken is considered one of the preeminent trial lawyers in California. As the founding partner of the Santa Ana-based firm Aitken Aitken Cohn, his impressive legal career spans more than 50 years.

Among many landmark verdicts and settlements, Aitken obtained a $54-million verdict on behalf of a nine-year-old girl (recognized as the highest individual injury award against the Federal Government) following a trial against the U.S. government as a result of an auto collision that occurred when a federal employee ran a red light and broadsided the car in which she was riding. He served as liaison to all state and other federal actions regarding the MDL in Toyota assigned to the Southern Division of the Center District of California, one of the largest MDLs in U.S. legal history. Aitken has been trial counsel in significant tort cases including precedent-setting California decisions.