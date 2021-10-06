Partner and Co-Chair of the Real Estate Department

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Albert C. Valencia is a Partner and Co-Chair of the Real Estate Department at Ervin Cohen & Jessup. His practice is focused on real estate and general business matters. His clients include developers, operators, private equity investors, and commercial banks in a broad range of real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures and syndications, commercial leasing, financing, loan modifications, workouts and restructurings. Clients look to Valencia for his experience in a broad range of real estate asset classes including multi-family, office, retail, mixed-use, and industrial properties. He regularly represents clients in forming joint-ventures and syndications, negotiating structured finance transactions (including obtaining CMBS loans, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity), and assisting property owners in asset management. He is also active in the community and regularly volunteers with various charitable organizations.

