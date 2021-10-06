Albert W. Stemp

Partner

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Professional Services Advisors

For over 19 years Al Stemp has represented some of the most recognized L.A.-based and national real estate investors in the industry in connection with a broad range of real estate transactions. He advises private equity investors and REIT clients in structuring and negotiating preferred equity, partnership and joint venture agreements for all types of investments in commercial real estate assets and related debt instruments. He handles acquisitions and dispositions across real estate asset classes ranging from single, significant asset transactions to large portfolio deals, whether as standalone transactions or as part of broader M&A, rollup or reorganization deals. He represents borrowers and lenders in all types of real estate finance transactions, including single and multi-tranche mortgage, mezzanine and construction loans in the balance sheet, syndicated or securitization markets. Stemp also represents clients in connection with sale-lease-back deals and material ground lease and operating lease transactions.

