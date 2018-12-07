Alexandra Glickman

Area Vice Chairman, Senior Managing Director - Practice Leader, Global Real Estate & Hospitality Practice

Gallagher

Professional Services Advisors

Alex Glickman has been providing risk management consulting services to the business of real estate in Los Angeles for 38 years. As Area Vice Chairman and Senior Managing Director of Gallagher’s Real Estate and Hospitality Services, Glickman’s expertise is in consulting with real estate clients who specialize in development, acquisition, advisory, management and all aspects of ownership as well as all asset classes. She is well known in both the real estate and insurance communities because of her creative solutions and experience, and has pioneered many real estate specific insurance products and services. She has been a featured speaker, instructor and contributor to numerous organizations and publications, including the Practicing Law Institute, American College of Real Estate Lawyers, BOMA, NAREIM, NAIOP, ICSC, California State Bar Real Estate Section, CEB, CLE, national lenders’ conferences, graduate schools and numerous law firms.