Partner

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP

Professional Services Advisors

Alfred Fraijo, Jr. is a partner in the Real Estate, Land Use and Natural Resources Practice Group at Sheppard Mullin and is a leader of the firm’s Latin America Practice Group. Fraijo works on cutting-edge real estate transactions for public, private and nonprofit developers and multi-national corporations throughout the U.S. and abroad. He has significant experience in obtaining and negotiating land use entitlements for complex housing and mixed use development projects throughout California, including advising clients with innovative, urban renewal projects in the inner-city and other sectors with emerging markets. His expertise extends to complex project permitting and financing of affordable housing projects and mixed income housing developments. Fraijo’s real estate and land use expertise extends to master planning projects, green energy facilities development and permitting campuses for educational institutions and universities.