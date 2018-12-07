Managing Director

Berkadia

Commercial Brokers

Allan Freedman is managing director specializing in multifamily finance in Berkadia’s Los Angeles office. He has consistently been among the top originators for Berkadia, having closed approximately $5 billion in financing. Freedman joined Berkadia in 1999 and has many years of experience in debt origination (construction, bridge, and permanent loans) and underwriting on multifamily communities throughout the country. He has extensive knowledge of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and FHA/HUD programs. Over the last 18 months, Freedman originated approximately $1 billion in multifamily loans. He is a frequent speaker at multifamily conferences as well as at the University of Southern California Masters of Real Estate program. Freedman was dubbed a “Rainmaker” by Real Estate Forum(The Rainmakers: Best of the Capital Markets) in February 2019.