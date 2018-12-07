Partner

Andrew Raines represents many of the most successful and innovative real estate companies in the U.S. As a veteran transactional attorney with over 30 years of deal flow experience, Raines advises his clients through every stage of commercial real estate investment, leasing and development transactions from inception through conclusion. He is a national expert in commercial leasing, having represented institutional landlords and major tenants in their headquarters, regional and local lease agreements. His clients include private companies, U.S. and international government entities and high-net-worth individuals and family offices. As a founding partner of the firm and head of the real estate group, Raines brings to the practice of law decades of real-world business experience as a real estate investor. He is a partner to his clients in the truest sense of the word and watches over their business interests to preserve and protect their success.