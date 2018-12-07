Co-Founder

Andrew T. Kirsh is a Co-Chairman of Sklar Kirsh LLP, the Chair of the firm’s Real Estate Department, and a member of the Management Committee. Kirsh is an experienced commercial real estate transactional attorney, whose clientele includes a broad spectrum of national, regional and local investors, funds, developers, operators, syndicators, private equity providers and lenders. His practice involves all aspects of the real estate industry, including acquisitions, dispositions, equity investments, syndications, fund formation, development, leasing, financing, note purchases and foreclosures. Kirsh began his career as a real estate attorney in the Los Angeles office of the global firm, Latham & Watkins, where he practiced from 2000-2006. He then assisted with the opening of the Century City office of another international firm, Goodwin Procter, where he practiced from 2006-2009. He recently represented The Carlyle Group, as co-counsel with Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, in their sale of a 22-acre complex in Manhattan Beach for $700 million.