Anita Sabine

Leader of Real Estate Transactions and Finance Group; Leader of Cannabis and CBD practice

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Professional Services Advisors

Anita Famili Sabine is a partner in Manatt’s Los Angeles office and leads the firm’s real estate transactions and finance practice as well as its cannabis and CBD practice. She represents owners, operators, lenders, developers, investors and others in a range of financing, development, leasing and investment-related transactions. Sabine guides REITs, national retail grocers, public utilities, and other commercial developers and owners/users in acquiring, entitling, developing, leasing, building, financing, deleveraging and joint-venturing property throughout the United States. Clients turn to her to assemble, lead and manage major real estate transactions as well as to coordinate and collaborate with other legal experts, third-party operators, vendors, outside managers, developers and consultants. She is especially well known for helping her clients navigate complex transactions that require them to coordinate and collaborate with other legal experts, third-party operators, vendors, outside managers, developers and consultants.