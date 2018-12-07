Anthony Eaton

President

Land Advisors Organization

Commercial Brokers

Tony Eaton has enjoyed a 30-year professional career, during which he served seven years in the Marine Corps flying F/A- 18’s in Southern California, spent six years working in finance with various technology companies, and then found his niche in the real estate industry some seventeen years ago. He has served as the President of Land Advisors Organization - California for the last two years where he has responsibility for an organization that includes eight offices across the state of California. During the temporary market lull caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, Eaton led the company in an aggressive growth and repositioning effort which saw the firm launch three new business practices - multifamily services, government land services, and agricultural land services. Land Advisors also took full advantage of the unexpected availability of top-end talent recruiting a number of new advisors and increasing total personnel by nearly 20%.