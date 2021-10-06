Chief Executive Officer

Versity Investments, LLC

Professional Services Advisors

Beginning his career as a real estate and corporate attorney for one of the largest law firms in the country, Blake Wettengel has overseen the acquisition, disposition and financing of well over a billion dollars of commercial, residential and industrial real estate. As the CEO of Versity Investments, which rebranded from NB Private Capital, Wettengel is responsible for the creation of a firm that is now recognized nationally as a leading real estate operating company that has acquired, managed, and/or developed well in excess of $1 billion in real estate investments with over 31 properties in 17 states. Working as general counsel for a number of start-ups in emerging industries, Wettengel understands the processes and procedures of collaborating with different vendors and service providers, and is well acquainted with new and growing technology services and database platforms used by sponsors, broker-dealers and the RIA industry.

