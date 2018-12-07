Chair of Eminent Domain & Valuation Group

Nossaman

Professional Services Advisors

Brad Kuhn, chair of Nossaman’s Eminent Domain & Valuation Group, guides private and public sector clients through the real estate aspects of complex development and infrastructure projects – particularly with eminent domain/inverse condemnation, land use/zoning, construction, and other property and business disputes. Selected to lead some of the largest projects in the nation, Kuhn has counseled on developments valued at more than $25 billion. An accomplished real estate and business litigation attorney, Kuhn focuses on the transportation, energy, water, land use development, and telecommunications sectors. He is a sought-after speaker and the author of several treatises. He recently advised on real property matters related to a $5 billion program to ease access in and out of LAX airport by developing a consolidated rental car center, an elevated 2.5-mile automated people mover system, intermodal transportation facilities, and a joint station connecting to Los Angeles’ rail system.