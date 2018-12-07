President/Founding Principal

Dedeaux Properties

Commercial Developers

Brett Dedeaux is president of Dedeaux Properties, which has a long and successful history in logistics real estate in California. Dedeaux Properties has been an industry innovator through developing and purchasing transportation orientated properties, cold storage and distribution facilities recognizing that e-commerce would significantly increase demand for last-mile logistics properties. He has helped grow the firm’s portfolio to more than 6.5 million square feet of assets, making Dedeaux one of the largest local non-institutional owners of industrial real estate in Los Angeles. In addition, the firm currently has a project pipeline of approximately2million square feet in various stages of development and entitlement. Dedeaux has transformed the company from private developer/investor with no outside capital partners to an institutional quality platform with many large private equity and family office capital partners.