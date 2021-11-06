Managing Director

Walker & Dunlop

Lenders

Since January 2020, Brian Eisner has directly originated over $214 million in commercial real estate loans for mixed use, industrial, manufactured housing, multifamily, office, and retail properties, as well as multi-property portfolios. Additionally, he has been involved in the origination, underwriting, and funding of over $4 billion of commercial real estate loans throughout his career. Eisner is an expert in structuring complex and sometimes time-intensive capital markets financing solutions for his clients through various capital sources. Over the course of his career, he has placed and closed construction, bridge, and short-and longterm permanent loans with various lenders including correspondent life insurance companies, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD, Wall Street conduits, banks, credit companies, mezzanine, and private sources. The picture of tenacity, with Eisner’s help, owners and operators of commercial properties can properly maintain their assets, as well as grow their portfolios.