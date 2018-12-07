Partner

Brian Kang, chair of Greenberg Glusker’s Real Estate Group, has experience in a broad range of real estate transactions, including the acquisition, disposition, financing and leasing of commercial, retail, multifamily and industrial properties. His experience includes a number of career highlights such as representing the seller in a portfolio sale of 21 industrial properties for over $150 million; representing the landlord in an industrial lease of over one million square feet to a global athletic retail company; and representing the landlord in a 30-year lease transaction with a Regents of the University of California for a three-story, 50,000 square foot medical office building in Santa Monica with a total lease value estimated to be $147 million. He also represented the landlord in the construction, leasing and disposition of a medical building in West Los Angeles to a leading provider of dialysis services in the United States.