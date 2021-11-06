Senior Vice President

Business Finance Capital

Lenders

Carly Whitney has developed a significant amount of experience and expertise in delivering SBA 504 loans to a variety of business types throughout Southern California. As senior vice president at Business Finance Capital, Whitney is responsible for obtaining information for loan applications, analyzing applicant financial statements and determining ability to repay loans, analyzing credit history and completing loan packages for SBA approval. Her journey with BFC began as an underwriter, and she worked her way up the business development ladder. She has closed more than 400 SBA transactions, helping businesses and communities throughout Southern California grow and create jobs in their local communities. She makes a commitment to making sure every client interaction she has is met with eager determination to ensure her clients are afforded the best possible outcome as it relates to the Small Business Administration’s 504 Loan Program.