With a prolific track record spanning nearly 30 years in commercial real estate brokerage, senior vice president of Kennedy Wilson Brokerage Christine Deschaine has distinguished herself as a leader who is passionate about enhancing communities and creating value in downtown urban areas of L.A., all while purposefully incorporating service to others as an integral part of her personal and professional life. Specializing in retail brokerage with a focus on urban redevelopment, Deschaine serves as an advisor to institutional and private capital owners, tenants and developers, earning her reputation as an authority in the industry. In the face of recent market uncertainty due to the pandemic, Deschaine has remained a steady force for her team, securing impressive deals for her clients, fostering a collaborative company culture at Kennedy Wilson Brokerage, and selflessly serving her local community while also supporting humanitarian causes abroad.