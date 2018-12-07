Senior Vice President

HUB International

Professional Services Advisors

Claudia Lin, senior vice president of HUB International, is dedicated to helping businesses and entrepreneurs from Asia – and especially the Greater China region (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan) – to establish a presence and succeed in the U.S. She also serves outbound U.S. companies in global insurance programs and risk management throughout the world. Lin confers with clients to identify and analyze unique risk profiles, understands their business strategies, and then deploys the right risk-management resources to meet the clients’ needs in all lines of personal and commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits. Lin has served Chinese and Chinese-American businesses over the last 24 years from platforms in the insurance, legal and consulting industries. She is fluently bicultural as well as bilingual (Mandarin Chinese). Projects recently completed include a 34-story condo mixed use project Perla in the Broadway Historic Core and the 600-key Westin Anaheim Convention Center.