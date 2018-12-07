Partner

Freeman Freeman & Smiley, LLP

Professional Services Advisors

Damon M. Juha specializes in transactional real estate matters domestically and abroad, with an emphasis on assisting clients in buying, selling, developing, financing and leasing all types of real property (industrial, retail, office, multi-unit housing, hotel and residential). His clients, which include publicly traded companies, start-up businesses, developers and other individuals, retain him to negotiate and document the various stages of a real estate transaction: from acquisition to construction to leasing and management to disposition of the property. He represents landlords and tenants and buyers and sellers equally, from representing public companies completing a nationwide roll out of stores to representing local developers in Los Angeles. Clients come to Juha for some of their more significant transactions, including leases of 1,000,000 square feet, 784,000 square feet, 722,500 square feet, 550,000 square feet and 480,000 square feet in various markets, totaling more than $4.4 billion in consideration.