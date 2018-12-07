Member

Mintz

Daniel Guggenheim joined Mintz’s Los Angeles Real Estate Group as a member in October 2020. He was previously a partner in the Real Estate Group at Pircher Nichols & Meeks for eight years, after having been an associate there for six years. Guggenheim is an accomplished commercial real estate attorney who handles traditional matters, such as acquisitions, dispositions, and financings, as well as complex investment structuring involving joint ventures, preferred equity, contributions of land and entity interests, co-investments, discretionary funds and private REITs. His clients have included private equity funds and fund managers, life insurance companies, family offices, pension funds, banks and non-bank lenders, and real estate operators, developers and sponsors. He has worked on various aspects of transactions relating to several well-known local projects in recent years, such as The Century Plaza, Sony Pictures Studios, Lumen West L.A., and Produce LA.