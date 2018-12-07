Partner

Armanino LLP

Professional Services Advisors

Dave Hirsch has more than 30 years of broad-based experience in the taxation of real estate, pass-through entities and their owners, C corporations, multi-state operations, and accounting for income taxes. He has worked closely with his clients in a wide range of sophisticated transactions, including corporate mergers and acquisitions, planning for real property dispositions and acquisitions, debt restructurings, and partnership formations and dissolutions. His real estate clients represent all significant segments of the real estate industry. They include commercial, residential, and industrial developers and operators, land developers, home builders, residential and commercial construction contractors, and real estate brokers. His corporate clients include publicly held corporations with extensive multi-state and multi-national operations, as well as clients in the manufacturing, intellectual property, banking, and insurance industries. Recently, Hirsch has been focused on preparing clients for the tax and various other strategies needed to respond to COVID.