CEO & President

Decron Properties

Commercial Developers

As CEO and president of Decron Properties, David Nagel oversees all aspects of the company’s daily activities. Having learned the business from the ground up, Nagel has an active and intimate familiarity with asset management, property management and construction management, and that varied expertise allows the company to compete effectively in a very competitive multifamily environment. Since taking over as CEO in 1988, Nagel has been the driving force behind the company’s phenomenal growth. His vision and drive have allowed Decron to become one of the largest and most respected privately owned real estate firms in California. Under his leadership Decron’s portfolio of 10 buildings with a $200 million valuation has grown into a $2.5 billion enterprise, with the company owning and operating over 55 communities throughout California and Washington. The portfolio includes approximately 8,000 multifamily units.