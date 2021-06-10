Principal | Shareholder | Board of Directors

As a principal and member of KTGY’s board of directors, David Senden is responsible for setting the big picture, strategic vision for the firm, increasing the firm’s profile and ensuring work at the highest levels. Specializing in urban infill residential and mixed-use developments, he delivers award-winning and profitable developments across the nation. He consults with teams in all of KTGY’s offices and travels to contribute to the firm’s most challenging design opportunities. He is a frequent speaker at industry events and has written and contributed to countless articles. A lecturer and critic at several universities, Senden emphasizes the connection between the profession and the academy and values mentorship as key to developing talent and integrating the most current design thinking. During his tenure as a principal at KTGY, Senden has demonstrated his outstanding value to the firm with his design expertise, inventiveness, dedication, leadership, and his longstanding client relations.