Derek Wyatt is a managing director based in RCLCO’s Los Angeles office. Since joining the firm in 2010, he has worked closely with RCLCO’s clients in the public and private sectors to provide strategic recommendations in the real estate sector. Wyatt’s experience as a project manager at RCLCO stretches across all of the firm’s practice groups, with an emphasis on market feasibility analyses, financial analyses, as well as strategy development and implementation for large-scale land developments and urban, infill projects. Wyatt played a pivotal role in establishing RCLCO’s Institutional Advisory Group and has been essential in developing internal methodologies and models. His work with the firm’s institutional clients includes analyses of portfolios and allocations, the development of long-term pacing plans, and the selection of investments and managers. He currently focuses on work in RCLCO’s Urban Real Estate and Community and Resort Advisory Groups.

