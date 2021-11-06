First Vice President, Relationship Manager

Farmers & Merchants Bank

Geoffrey Nadler, first vice president and relationship manager, has been with Farmers & Merchants Bank since 2011. Nadler is an experienced banking professional who is a dedicated member of the F&M Bank staff at the Rolling Hills Estates branch office. He works closely alongside his team to originate and manage a large commercial loan portfolio. His 20-plus years of experience in a retail bank setting enables him to provide coverage and support for branch operations. By being present at his office each day during the pandemic, he offered leadership and guidance to clients who needed someone to discuss the challenges their businesses experienced due to the pandemic. He also spent several months with F&M’s SBA Department as a lead underwriter for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, working on a high volume of requests and completing many of the more challenging and complicated loans for the bank.