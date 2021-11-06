Managing Director

Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC

Lenders

Greg Hebner joined Arixa Capital in 2012 and serves as managing director and portfolio manager. During his time at Arixa, the business has grown its loan portfolio from under $20 million to more than $500 million. These loans are business purpose loans to real estate investors and developers, typically from $1 million to $10 million per loan. Hebner and his team have overseen the origination, underwriting, closing and servicing teams that have built up Arixa’s portfolio of loans. The service standards that Hebner has helped to implement and maintain at Arixa create a solid base for future growth. In addition to its existing debt funds comprised of individual investors, Arixa is accessing capital from registered investment advisers and institutional investors, which will allow the company to take its special formula into new markets beyond Los Angeles, and to fund a wider variety of loans desired by real estate investors and developers.