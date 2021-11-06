Chairman & Principal

Nadel Architecture + Planning

Architects

Greg Lyon is chairman and principal for Nadel Architecture + Planning. With over two decades of industry experience, Lyon currently represents the firm in the retail market sector; strategically driving business growth, as well as creating a strong market presence and brand equity for Nadel. In addition, he has authored and developed many of the strategies through which Nadel has positioned itself as a trendsetter and leader within the marketplace. Considered a gamechanger in the field of commercial architecture and design, over the last year and a half Lyon has overseen the completion of Freedom Plaza, which is a 114,431-square-foot retail element of Jordan Downs in South Central Los Angeles and he has also overseen the expansion of Showcase Mall, a 481,000-square-foot retail and entertainment destination owned by Gindi Capital and located on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.