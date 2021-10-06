Executive Vice President, West Region Market Leader

Newmark

Commercial Brokers

Greg May is the executive vice president and West Region Market leader for Newmark. In this position, May leads brokerage operations for all service lines across the Southwest region, overseeing 12 offices. He also manages revenue growth, profitability, client relations, fiduciary governance, strategic planning, top industry recruitment and business development and has oversight of more than 300 commercial real estate brokers. He provides counsel on national corporate initiatives and is instrumental in implementing and executing the firm’s strategy on a local level. May has successfully grown the Southwest region’s client base in the areas of capital markets, multifamily, occupier services, office tenant and landlord representation, retail and senior housing. As a consummate advisor and mentor focused on operational excellence, May is credited with expanding the Southern California professional brokerage personnel by 155% over five years to 235 high-caliber, talented producers.