Gregory A. Fishman

Co-Managing Shareholder of Los Angeles office and Co-Chair of the firm’s Los Angeles Real Estate Practice

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Professional Services Advisors

Greg Fishman started with Greenberg Traurig in the firm’s Chicago office, where he helped expand the office’s real estate capabilities, and achieved successful representations across multiple sectors. Developing into a leader in the Chicago office, Fishman was tapped to relocate to Los Angeles with the task of establishing and growing the firm’s Los Angeles Real Estate group. Under his guidance and leadership, the group has grown considerably, including doubling in size in recent years. The team’s clients have grown to include top tier players in the global real estate industry including industry leaders in multifamily, medical office, student housing, senior housing, lending and private equity. The group’s growth and success are an indicator of its strong reputation across the region, and a testament to Fishman’s leadership and that of other members of the real estate team.