Founder/CEO

Universe Holdings

Commercial Developers

Henry Manoucheri is founder and CEO of Universe Holdings, a privately held multifamily investment, ownership and management firm focused on value-add and off-market transactions. Founded by Manoucheri in 1994, within the first year, the company’s assets under management grew from three times, from 400 to 1,200 units. The company has completed investment transactions of more than 7,500 apartment units throughout the US and abroad. During a career that spans over 30 years, Manoucheri has negotiated over $500 million of transactions. Universe strives to achieve long-term value through strong fundamentals meeting institutional quality ownership strategies. Manoucheri’s expertise and leadership has enabled the company to deliver operating results yielding over 20% annually on average, and over 60% annually on average for assets sold. Manoucheri oversees all areas of operations for his company, and his successful and ethical approach to doing business over the last three decades has earned him a sterling reputation.