Co-Founder and Principal

Mesa West Capital

Lenders

Jeff Friedman is principal and co-founder of Los Angeles-based real estate debt fund manager and portfolio lender Mesa West Capital, one of the first private equity firms to focus on the origination of commercial real estate debt. Today Mesa West Capital remains one of the industry’s leading institutional debt fund managers. After taking time to survey the landscape created by the pandemic, the Mesa West team under Friedman’s stewardship has systematically continued to make deals, allowing the firm to continue moving forward. Over the final six months of 2020 and the first two months of 2021 the firm has provided close to $300 million in financing to clients across the country. Previously, Friedman spent three years at Maguire Partners as a principal and was in charge of capital market activities which included the buy-out of partners and the firm’s eventual $800 million initial public offering.