Jilliene Helman is the founder and CEO of RealtyMogul. In 2012, Helman quit her corporate banking job with the goal of pioneering a platform to help savvy investors with the knowledge and the access necessary to invest in an asset class that was previously out of reach for most. In 2013 she launched RealtyMogul, an online marketplace for investors to invest in institutional quality real estate that was recently named the No. 1 Commercial Real Estate Crowdfunding Platform by Motley Fool. RealtyMogul is on track to invest in $1 billion of commercial real estate via crowdfunding in 2021. In addition to real estate ventures, Helman sits on the Board of Directors of NextHealth, a health optimization center in Los Angeles providing IV therapy, cryotherapy, hormone therapy, stem cells treatments, and state-of-the-art testing and monitoring.