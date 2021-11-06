Founder and Principal

RiverRock Real Estate Group

Professional Services Advisors

John Combs is founder of RiverRock Real Estate Group (RREG), a client-centric property and asset management firm based in Orange County. Combs formed RREG in 2003 in response to a market-driven need for a client-focused property service model. RREG has 140 employees with management of more than 40 million square feet of office, industrial and retail properties throughout California and Arizona from 24 regional offices. Prior to launching RREG, Combs served as COO of Insignia/ ESG for the Americas and Asia. His experience also includes tenure as CEO of O’Donnell Property Services. In 2018 IREM Orange County awarded Combs its prestigious ICON award. He serves on the board of directors for Illuminate, a San Francisco-based nonprofit arts organization and as President of the San Francisco Four Seasons Resident Association.