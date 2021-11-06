Senior Vice President

Jonathan Lange is the senior vice president for Boston Properties (BXP) in the Los Angeles Region. BXP, a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), is one of the largest owners, managers, and developers of first-class office properties in the United States, with significant presence in five markets: Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Lange is responsible for leading all new business development in the Los Angeles market, as well as leasing and asset management for BXP’s existing Southern California portfolio. Lange was able to execute large deals in the market as well as contribute to internal BXP best practices during the pandemic. Among his accomplishments last year was the joint venture finalization for a 275,000-square-foot development of a six-acre parcel in the Rosecrans corridor of the City of El Segundo with the leading developer in the South Bay.