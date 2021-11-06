Principal, Managing Director & U.S. Executive Committee

Avison Young

Commercial Brokers

Jonathan Larsen is a member of the global leadership team and serves on the U.S. Executive Committee of Avison Young. He leads the growth and expansion of corporate and institutional real estate services for Avison Young in strategic markets in North America and internationally as a principal and managing director. Larsen has been one of the top global producers for Avison Young annually. He recently completed a lease deal in Pasadena that was extended for 16 years for approximately 48,627 rentable square feet with Cogent as the anchor tenant who occupies over 50% of the building. He also negotiated four high profile new or renewal tenant lease transactions during the COVID pandemic totaling approximately 200,000 square feet in Pasadena, Chicago, Newark and Atlanta that provided below market concessions for his client and helped stabilize assets for the landlords.