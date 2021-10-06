Partner

Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt

Professional Services Advisors

Jonathan Wolf has been practicing law since 2001. He is an equity partner at Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt and practices in the areas of real estate law, commercial law, business law, and intellectual property law. His clients include real estate ventures, shopping centers, large and small technology companies, family offices, manufacturers, distributors, retail stores and professional service firms. His experience ranges from buy/ sell agreements for small companies to very large $100 million dollar transactions. He frequently negotiates purchase and sale agreements, credit agreements, and leases from the perspective of the seller, buyer, lender, borrower, landlord and tenant. Wolf counsels clients with respect to a wide variety of real estate purchases and sales, as well as commercial transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and joint ventures, technology licenses, leases, secured lender transactions and private equity ventures.

