Co-CEO

NAI Capital Commercial

Commercial Brokers

Joseph Faulkner serves as co-chief executive officer and manages NAI Capital’s Downtown Los Angeles and Pasadena offices. Faulkner has more than 30 years of expertise in providing tenant representation and corporate advisory services. His experience was invaluable in guiding NAI Capital Commercial through its reorganization process in 2020, which brought a fresh and energized perspective to the company, with the internal sale of the company to its brokers and staff. His participation in the growth of NAI Capital Commercial has been pivotal. His extensive real estate expertise, management skills and valued reputation are key components of his recruiting success. He has extensive experience advising American corporations on domestic and international facility and location strategy. He worked with Reliance Steel & Aluminum on its prominent corporate headquarters move and advised Computer Sciences on their consolidation of several offices into two larger locations in London.