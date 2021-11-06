President

C.W. Driver Companies

General Contractors

Karl Kreutziger is president of C.W. Driver Companies, the longest operating contracting firm in Southern California. He possesses 30+ years of industry experience and was promoted to president after successfully starting Driver SPG (Special Project Group). As president, Kreutziger is responsible for the direction and leadership of three firms that make up the company. Kreutziger understands that great leadership involves bringing out the unique qualities and abilities that each person brings. His vision for C.W. Driver is to set the “gold standard” for service in the industry while providing a work environment that people enjoy and where they can succeed. Throughout his career, he has focused on client satisfaction while building relationships that result in repeat business. Recognized as a leader who cares deeply for his employees and his community, Kreutziger is successfully guiding the 102-year-old construction firm through the opportunities and challenges presented in its second century of operation.