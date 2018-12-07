Co-Chair of Real Estate Group

Karla MacCary has more than 25 years of experience in real estate transactional and financing matters, and serves as co-chair of Nossaman’s Real Estate Group. She represents investors and developers in the acquisition and disposition of such projects as office buildings, hotels, condominiums, industrial properties, retail centers, mitigation properties, multi-family, and undeveloped land, and she represents governmental agencies in the acquisition and leasing of real property for various uses, and in special real estate matters. MacCary represents landlords, tenants and governmental entities in leasing of commercial and industrial properties as well as ground leases. She also represents borrowers and lenders in loans secured by real property and in equity financing, as well as loan assumptions and defeasances of securitized loans. She represented the Port of Long Beach in the divestiture by a major tenant due to an order by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.