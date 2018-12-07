Chairman and CEO

Larry Kosmont is a pioneer in the field of public private real estate. Born in New York City, he took his desire to improve communities and the quality of life for residents and began his career in the public sector. After management stints in the cities of Santa Monica and Seal Beach, he became one of the youngest city managers ever at the age of 26 for the City of Bell Gardens. The year prior, Kosmont was selected by the League of California Cities as the John H. Nail award recipient for the Outstanding Assistant City Manager in the State. This award acknowledged the completion of a complicated redevelopment project which focused on relocation of an economically disadvantaged mobile home park in Seal Beach. He literally lived in the park while managing the construction of a new community for the residents using federal grants and redevelopment agency funds.