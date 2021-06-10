President

EOP Realty, Inc.

Commercial Brokers

Lee Polster is the founder and president of EOP Realty. Under his leadership, EOP has grown from infancy to the top boutique, tenant representation brokerage firm in Los Angeles. Over the course of a 20-year career in commercial real estate, Polster has negotiated more than 1,000 office leases across the country totaling approximately 2 million square feet. Polster has also negotiated and advised clients with regard to property acquisitions and dispositions with an aggregate transactional value of more than $500 million. In addition to his position as President of EOP Realty, Polster is the president of EOP Estates, which functions as the residential sales arm of EOP Realty. EOP Estates has completed more than $50 million in total sales since 2013. EOP Realty exclusively represents tenants, never landlords, so it is able to fight for tenant’s rights and objectives without worrying about jeopardizing a secondary relationship.