Executive Vice President and Head of Real Estate Banking

City National Bank

Lenders

Lindsay Dunn, newly promoted executive vice president and head of Real Estate Banking at City National Bank, leads a team of experienced bankers who provide a wide range of financial services to real estate developers and investors in the dynamic economies in which the bank operates. Dunn has more than two decades of experience in real estate banking. Over the last 15 years, she has held various leadership roles at City National, most recently serving as senior vice president and regional manager of Real Estate Banking, responsible for real estate lending, operations and business development in the greater Los Angeles area and in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Under her leadership, the bank’s Real Estate Banking division continues to seek out new ways to deliver even better service to a growing number of clients in communities across the country.