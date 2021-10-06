Executive Vice President

Kidder Mathews

Commercial Brokers

Luke Staubitz is an executive vice president at Kidder Matthews and has over 25 years of commercial real estate experience. Since 1990, he has teamed with Harvey Beesen and Andrew Dilfer with a focus on the South Bay/LAX industrial real estate markets. The team annually transacts leases and sales aggregating in the hundreds of millions in consideration. To Staubitz, every square foot counts and no matter the size of the assignment, he delivers best in class service with his clients’ bottom line first and foremost. His edge comes from tireless pursuit of the market data that fuels his clients’ decision making and real estate strategy. Staubitz and team currently represent Prologis on its LAX portfolio, Kearny Real Estate Company in the two-building 427,000-square-foot Torrance Industrial Exchange, Hackman Capital in the acquisition and repositioning of a 43,000-square-foot industrial building in Culver City and many more.