Managing Principal

SRS Real Estate Partners National Net Lease Group

Commercial Brokers

Matthew Mousavi is managing principal and co-founder of SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group, the exclusive net lease investment advisory platform operating across 25 offices nationally. SRS Real Estate Partners is the largest retail estate firm in North America exclusively dedicated to retail services. Mousavi is widely recognized as one of the most active and reputable investment brokers in the country, receiving numerous industry accolades with a track record in excess of $5 billion in transaction volume, including on behalf of the largest property owners domestically and abroad, comprised of both publicly traded entities and private investors. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on brick-and-mortar retail, NNLG ended 2020 on a record-breaking note. At year-end NNLG completed more than $1.9 billion in total net lease transaction volume comprised of 534 deals including debt/equity and valuations, further supporting the investment resilience of net lease.