Vice President, Project Executive

McCarthy Building Companies

General Contractors

Michael H. Kim has more than three decades of experience in the design and construction industry in the Southern California area, currently serving as vice president, project executive for McCarthy Building Companies’ Southern California Region. At McCarthy, Kim oversees the total integration of design phase services and construction execution while providing strategic thinking and guidance in the design effort, focusing on the client experience. With a rich background in design, his passion is to guide McCarthy’s Integrated Design & Delivery Group in the Southern California marketplace, which aims to address construction projects through a holistic and collaborative approach. Kim will also soon serve as a key player and leader in McCarthy Building Companies’ new Downtown Los Angeles office, which will further crystalize the business’ more than 30-year presence in the community and reinforce its commitment to supporting the area with impactful building projects.