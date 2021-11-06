Chief Executive Officer

Hackman Capital Partners

Commercial Developers

Michael Hackman founded (in 1986) and grew Hackman Capital Partners, the world’s largest independent owner/operator of studio properties with eight studios comprising 70+ sound stages, an additional 35 sound stages planned for development, and nearly 5.0 million square feet of space. Today, he serves as the chief executive officer of the company. Hackman has 40 years of experience in the acquisition, development, management and disposition of real estate assets. He has successfully completed hundreds of real estate transactions and capital asset liquidations on four different continents, representing in excess of $6 billion in capitalization. Prior to forming HCP, Hackman began his real estate career in 1978 at Majestic Realty, where he worked in land acquisition, development and leasing of industrial buildings in Southern California. Between 1983 and 1986, he worked at CB Richard Ellis where he focused on industrial real estate brokerage in Southern California.