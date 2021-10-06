Senior Vice President

illi Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Brokers

Michael Haim Sharon has been specializing in commercial investment sales and leasing of retail and office properties for since 2005. Prior to joining illi Commercial Real Estate from NAI Capital, Sharon led a successful career in commercial mortgage lending and now provides a unique insight to his clients about financing. Sharon brings honesty, integrity, motivation and persistence to work when closing transactions for his clients. Sharon started his professional life as an engineer/ entrepreneur specializing in Biomedical and Electrical Engineering and uses his business experience and problem solving abilities to the benefit of his clients.