Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer

Partners Bank of California

Lenders

Mike Chambers serves as executive vice president, chief banking officer for Partners Bank of California, which has recently surged to over $430 million in assets. Chambers prides himself on being a “player coach,” as he manages a client portfolio that exceeds $300 million in aggregate loans and deposits, in addition to directing the efforts of six other client advisors. In 2007, Chambers was an original investor and employee of Partners Bank of California. Partners Bank focuses on full deposit and lending relationships with proven entrepreneurs in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Chambers helps to make sure that the bank’s value proposition includes giving entrepreneurs “one stop shopping” for all its various business banking needs as well as “one point of contact” with direct access to a client advisor throughout the relationship.